U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Austin Schwartz and Rochester Institute of Technology's Grady Hobbs battle for control of the puck during a game held at the Academy's Cadet Ice Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo., Feb. 26, 2022. Air Force defeated RIT 1-0 in overtime in the final regular season game of the season. The Falcons have a bye in the first round and will travel to face Army in the quarterfinals, March 11-13. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin R. Pacheco)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2022 Date Posted: 03.02.2022 12:57 Photo ID: 7074710 VIRIN: 220226-F-NU281-1047 Resolution: 4229x2815 Size: 3.75 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFA Hockey vs RIT [Image 8 of 8], by Justin Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.