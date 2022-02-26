U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Austin Schwartz and Rochester Institute of Technology's Grady Hobbs battle for control of the puck during a game held at the Academy's Cadet Ice Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo., Feb. 26, 2022. Air Force defeated RIT 1-0 in overtime in the final regular season game of the season. The Falcons have a bye in the first round and will travel to face Army in the quarterfinals, March 11-13. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin R. Pacheco)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 12:57
|Photo ID:
|7074710
|VIRIN:
|220226-F-NU281-1047
|Resolution:
|4229x2815
|Size:
|3.75 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA Hockey vs RIT [Image 8 of 8], by Justin Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
