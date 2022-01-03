Longtime museum volunteer Russ Martin provides some meaningful historical interpretation to the builder’s model of USS America (CV-66) to some visitors at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. The museum, located on the second floor of the Nauticus campus in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia, is home to a robust volunteer corps. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 10:50
|Photo ID:
|7074600
|VIRIN:
|220301-N-TG517-172
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Hometown:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Museum Volunteer [Image 5 of 5], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
