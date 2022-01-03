Naval Museum Volunteer

Longtime museum volunteer Russ Martin provides some meaningful historical interpretation to the builder’s model of USS America (CV-66) to some visitors at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. The museum, located on the second floor of the Nauticus campus in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia, is home to a robust volunteer corps. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

