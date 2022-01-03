Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Museum Volunteer [Image 1 of 5]

    Naval Museum Volunteer

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Longtime museum volunteer Russ Martin provides some meaningful historical interpretation to the builder’s model of USS America (CV-66) to some visitors at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. The museum, located on the second floor of the Nauticus campus in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia, is home to a robust volunteer corps. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

