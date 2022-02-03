INS DEGA, India (Mar. 1, 2022) – Cdr. Timothy Bierbach, Executive Officer of the ‘Golden Swordsmen’, Patrol Squadron (VP) 47, discusses upcoming events with members of the Indian Navy prior to a flight for ‘MILAN 2022’ on the flight line at INS Dega, India, Mar. 1, 2022. VP-47 is currently deployed to NAF Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within the U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

