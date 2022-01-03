Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MILAN 2022 [Image 9 of 12]

    MILAN 2022

    VISAKHAPATNAM, INDIA

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon J Vinson 

    Patrol Squadron 47

    INS DEGA, India (Mar. 1, 2022) – Naval Aircrewmen Operator 2nd Class Jacob Ward, assigned to the ‘Golden Swordsmen’ of Patrol Squadron (VP) 47, discusses the features of a P-8A Poseidon with members of the Indian Navy prior to a flight for ‘MILAN 2022’ on the flight line at INS Dega, India, Mar. 1, 2022. VP-47 is currently deployed to NAF Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within the U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 10:36
    Photo ID: 7074539
    VIRIN: 220301-N-OZ224-206
    Resolution: 4609x3073
    Size: 5.06 MB
    Location: VISAKHAPATNAM, IN 
    This work, MILAN 2022 [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Brandon J Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

