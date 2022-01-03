Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    173rd BSB conduct Airborne Operations [Image 10 of 10]

    173rd BSB conduct Airborne Operations

    GERMANY

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Spc. Ryan Parr 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct an airborne operation in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 1, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility.. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 06:44
