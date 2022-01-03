U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct an airborne operation in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 1, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility.. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.02.2022 06:44 Photo ID: 7074274 VIRIN: 220301-A-RG158-0105 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 19.95 MB Location: DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 173rd BSB conduct Airborne Operations [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.