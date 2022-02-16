Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation PINC is Underway at Branch Health Clinic Capodichino [Image 2 of 3]

    Operation PINC is Underway at Branch Health Clinic Capodichino

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Aaliyah Essex 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    The PINC Clinic onboard Capodichino offers various forms of short-acting reversible birth control. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Aaliyah Essex)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 06:45
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Naples

    TAGS

    Women's Health Birth Control PINC

