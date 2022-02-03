Operation PINC is Underway at Branch Health Clinic Capodichino

NAPLES, Italy – U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Naples’ Branch Health Clinic (NBHC) Capodichino joins USNH Naples on Support Site in offering Process Improvement for Non-Delayed Contraception (PINC) Clinic to active-duty personnel every Friday, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The PINC Clinic at the Capodichino Branch is a walk-in service that offers short-acting reversible, long acting reversible, and emergency contraception.

“The PINC Clinic gives our military personnel more access to preventative measures,” said Cmdr. Robyn White, Naval Branch Health Clinic Capodichino Family Nurse Practitioner.

The birth control clinic is part of Operation PINC, a Navy-wide initiative developed in response to higher unplanned pregnancy rates among active-duty in comparison to civilian women.

“With the PINC Clinic, our Sailors have the opportunity to walk-in and receive contraceptives on-demand, lessening the chances of unplanned pregnancies and potentially increasing mission readiness,” said White.

The clinic operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Upon check in, individuals will be informed of the number of patients waiting to be seen. Each appointment is expected to include an estimated 30 minutes of provider time, with shorter provider time for those requesting oral contraception prescriptions.

After checking in to the clinic, participants receive a handout with information on the methods currently available in the clinic, a standardized Walk-In Contraception Clinic Patient Intake Form, and an anonymous Walk-In Contraception Clinic Questionnaire.

When patients are seen, medical personnel will conduct a urine pregnancy test. Upon receiving a negative pregnancy test result, birth control will be prescribed. A pap smear may also be performed at the provider’s discretion.

“The PINC Clinic helps to prevent unplanned pregnancies that can impact the career path of our active-duty females. It gives them the comfort to know that if they are having any doubts, they can walk in to the PINC Clinic and discuss their options,” said Hospital Corpsman hospitalman Janique Lindo, organizer of the Capodichino PINC Clinic.

Individuals are given various contraception options to choose from, to including Intrauterine Devices (IUDs), subdermal implants, hormonal options, and emergency contraception prescriptions along with education on all methods.

The clinic also helps ensure that eligible beneficiaries are able to better plan their lives.

“With this program in place, women’s health care needs can align with their career goals. Women can be in the military and plan their families,” said White.

Currently, USNH Naples at Support Site is offering a PINC Clinic to all Tricare beneficiaries on Monday, Thursday and Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.

