    4-319th AFAR, 173rd AB live fire with M777 howitzers [Image 6 of 6]

    4-319th AFAR, 173rd AB live fire with M777 howitzers

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers with 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct fire missions with an M777 howitzer at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 1, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

