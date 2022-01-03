4-319th AFAR, 173rd AB live fire with M777 howitzers

U.S. Army paratroopers with 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade reload an M777 howitzer for a fire mission at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 1, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

