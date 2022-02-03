Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Milius Transits Pacific Ocean [Image 2 of 6]

    USS Milius Transits Pacific Ocean

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    220302-N-KW492-1030 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 2, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) transits the Pacific Ocean. Milius is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal fighting force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga)

