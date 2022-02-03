220302-N-KW492-1030 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 2, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) transits the Pacific Ocean. Milius is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal fighting force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 03:55
|Photo ID:
|7074180
|VIRIN:
|220302-N-KW492-1030
|Resolution:
|6394x4263
|Size:
|970.3 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Milius Transits Pacific Ocean [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
