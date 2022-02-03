USS Milius SRF Training

220302-N-KW492-1071 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 2, 2022) Lt. j.g. Lauren Young, from St. Louis, takes a defensive stance during security reaction force training on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). Milius is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal fighting force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga)

