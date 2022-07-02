Brig. Gen. Sullivan visits the JAF QRF Brigade Commander

AMMAN, Jordan (Feb. 7, 2022) U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Farrell Sullivan, the commanding general of Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade (TF 51/5), left, and Brig. Gen. Ziad Ali Negresh, Jordanian Armed Forces Quick Reaction Force Brigade Commander, right, pose for a photo after a key leader engagement in Amman, Jordan, Feb. 7. TF 51/5, a Joint Task Force-capable Headquarters, coordinates, plans, and executes operations; and advances emerging Naval concepts at sea, from the sea, and ashore in order to support U.S. Central Command, 5th Fleet, and MARCENT theater objectives.

