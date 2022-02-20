ALEXANDRIA, Egypt (Feb. 23, 2022) U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Farrell Sullivan, the commanding general of Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade (TF 51/5), center, receives a tour on board the LHD Gamal Abdel Nasser from Cmdr. Shreef Debas, Alexandria Base executive officer, far left, Capt. Ayman Moussa, LHD Nasser commanding officer, left, and a crew member, right, at Alexandria naval base, Egypt, Feb. 23. TF 51/5, a Joint Task Force-capable Headquarters, coordinates, plans, and executes operations; and advances emerging Naval concepts at sea, from the sea, and ashore in order to support U.S. Central Command, 5th Fleet, and MARCENT theater objectives.
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 03:38
|Photo ID:
|7074171
|VIRIN:
|220220-M-ZZ999-0089
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|337.2 KB
|Location:
|ALEXANDRIA, EG
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Sullivan visits LHD Gamal Abdel Nasser [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT