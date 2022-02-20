ALEXANDRIA, Egypt (Feb. 23, 2022) U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Farrell Sullivan, the commanding general of Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade (TF 51/5), center, receives a tour on board the LHD Gamal Abdel Nasser from Cmdr. Shreef Debas, Alexandria Base executive officer, far left, Capt. Ayman Moussa, LHD Nasser commanding officer, left, and a crew member, right, at Alexandria naval base, Egypt, Feb. 23. TF 51/5, a Joint Task Force-capable Headquarters, coordinates, plans, and executes operations; and advances emerging Naval concepts at sea, from the sea, and ashore in order to support U.S. Central Command, 5th Fleet, and MARCENT theater objectives.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2022 Date Posted: 03.02.2022 03:38 Photo ID: 7074171 VIRIN: 220220-M-ZZ999-0089 Resolution: 1600x1200 Size: 337.2 KB Location: ALEXANDRIA, EG Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brig. Gen. Sullivan visits LHD Gamal Abdel Nasser [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.