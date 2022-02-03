U.S. Airmen from the 18th Wing participate in a routine training exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 2, 2022. Similar routine training is conducted at U.S. Air Force bases across Japan and around the globe to ensure U.S. Airmen’s readiness to respond to a range of potential contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)
This work, 18th LRS supports mission focused readiness exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Savannah Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
