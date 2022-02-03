Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th LRS supports mission focused readiness exercise

    18th LRS supports mission focused readiness exercise

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah Waters 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Devin Duffell, 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit officer in charge, participates in a routine training exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 2, 2022. During the training, Kadena members will practice mobilization procedures and conduct training activities to hone technical skills and enhance the base’s operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th LRS supports mission focused readiness exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Savannah Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    gear
    18th LRS
    Indo-PACOM
    readiness and preparation

