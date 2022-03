U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress’ assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, RAF Fairford, England, flew a Bomber Task Force mission to southeastern Mauritania and along the west coast of Africa, where aircrew and U.S. Coast Guard members aboard the aircraft exercised their ability to conduct counter-illicit maritime tracking efforts, Feb. 28, 2022. U.S. Coast Guard members are trained to identify and track illegally operating vessels, such as those conducting illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing activities, and then transmit the vessel's location to the appropriate law enforcement authority. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.02.2022 02:51 Photo ID: 7074088 VIRIN: 211208-F-AT757-833 Resolution: 4801x3201 Size: 6.19 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 69th EBS: Africa [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.