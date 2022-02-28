Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    69th EBS: Africa [Image 4 of 4]

    69th EBS: Africa

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.28.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Coast Guard LCDR. Dixon Whitley, International Port Security Liaison Officer, works with aircrew on an Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, RAF Fairford, England, during a Bomber Task Force mission to southeastern Mauritania and along the west coast of Africa. During the mission, aircrew and U.S. Coast Guard members aboard the aircraft exercised their ability to conduct counter-illicit maritime tracking efforts, Feb. 28, 2022. U.S. Coast Guard members are trained to identify and track illegal operating vessels, such as those conducting illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing activities, and then transmit the vessel's location to the appropriate law enforcement authority. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    USAFE
    USAF
    PartnerStrong
    #WeAreNato
    BomberTaskForceEurope

