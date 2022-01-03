Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 Joint-Force Search and Extraction Training

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Timothy Armstrong, search and extraction team leader, 861st Engineer Company, New England Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosive Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP), Rhode Island Army National Guard, based out of East Greenwich, R.I. uses a concrete-cutting chainsaw to cut through a concrete slab during joint-force search and extraction training as part of Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 at the Anchorage Fire Training Center in Anchorage, Alaska, March 1, 2022. Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. (U.S. Army Photo By Illinois Army National Guard Sgt. Kyle Odum)

Date Taken: 03.01.2022