A Canadian Armed Forces soldier, with the 15th Canadian Field Artillery Regiment based in Vancouver, B.C., uses a concrete drill to probe into a concrete slab during joint-force search and extraction training during Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 at the Anchorage Fire Training Center, Anchorage, Alaska, March 1, 2022. Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. (U.S. Army Photo By Illinois Army National Guard Sgt. Kyle Odum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.02.2022 00:59 Photo ID: 7073973 VIRIN: 220301-A-FC392-6000 Resolution: 4447x4209 Size: 2.63 MB Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 Joint-Force Search and Extraction Training [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Kyle Odum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.