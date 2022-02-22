Tropic Lightning joins Hanuman Guardian in Thailand

Army Maj. Gen. Joseph Ryan, the commanding general of the 25th Infantry Division, meets with Royal Thai Army Maj. Gen. Woradet Detrugsa, the commander of the 5th Infantry Division, Royal Thai Army, Feb. 23, 2022 as part of Hanuman Guardian 2022. Hanuman Guardian 2022 is the 11th iteration of the annual bilateral U.S. Army Pacific Theater Security Cooperation Program event conducted with the Royal Thai Army in coordination with United States Indo-Pacific Command. As part of the Pacific Pathways series, the goal of HG22 is to foster closer relationships, increase readiness, and enhance interoperability among service members of the U.S. Army and Royal Thai Army. (U.S. Army photo by Danielle O'Donnell)

