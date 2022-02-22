Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tropic Lightning joins Hanuman Guardian in Thailand [Image 2 of 7]

    Tropic Lightning joins Hanuman Guardian in Thailand

    KHAO NOI, THAILAND

    02.22.2022

    Photo by Danielle ODonnell 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Army Maj. Gen. Joseph Ryan, the commanding general of the 25th Infantry Division, meets with Royal Thai Army Maj. Gen. Woradet Detrugsa, the commander of the 5th Infantry Division, Royal Thai Army, Feb. 23, 2022 as part of Hanuman Guardian 2022. Hanuman Guardian 2022 is the 11th iteration of the annual bilateral U.S. Army Pacific Theater Security Cooperation Program event conducted with the Royal Thai Army in coordination with United States Indo-Pacific Command. As part of the Pacific Pathways series, the goal of HG22 is to foster closer relationships, increase readiness, and enhance interoperability among service members of the U.S. Army and Royal Thai Army. (U.S. Army photo by Danielle O'Donnell)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tropic Lightning joins Hanuman Guardian in Thailand [Image 7 of 7], by Danielle ODonnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARPAC
    Thailand
    Tropic Lightning
    Royal Thai Army
    Hanuman Guardian 2022
    HG22

