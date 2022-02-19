A Green Beret assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) fires an M4 carbine during pre-deployment training for ARCTIC EDGE 22 at Yukon Training Area, Alaska, Feb. 19, 2022. ARCTIC EDGE 22, February 28 – March 17, is a U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) exercise scheduled every two years, designed to provide realistic and effective training for participants using the premier training locations available throughout Alaska. (DoD photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 21:11
|Photo ID:
|7073844
|VIRIN:
|220219-A-YT230-1015
|Resolution:
|2441x3418
|Size:
|4.73 MB
|Location:
|FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|4
This work, 10th SFG(A) Green Berets exercise battle drills for Arctic Edge 22 [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Anthony Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT