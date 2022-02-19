Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th SFG(A) Green Berets exercise battle drills for Arctic Edge 22 [Image 2 of 2]

    10th SFG(A) Green Berets exercise battle drills for Arctic Edge 22

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Anthony Bryant 

    U.S. Special Operations Command North

    A Green Beret assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) fires an M4 carbine during pre-deployment training for ARCTIC EDGE 22 at Yukon Training Area, Alaska, Feb. 19, 2022. ARCTIC EDGE 22, February 28 – March 17, is a U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) exercise scheduled every two years, designed to provide realistic and effective training for participants using the premier training locations available throughout Alaska. (DoD photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 21:11
    Photo ID: 7073844
    VIRIN: 220219-A-YT230-1015
    Resolution: 2441x3418
    Size: 4.73 MB
    Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th SFG(A) Green Berets exercise battle drills for Arctic Edge 22 [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Anthony Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    10th SFG(A) Green Berets exercise battle drills for Arctic Edge 22
    10th SFG(A) Green Berets exercise battle drills for Arctic Edge 22

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    special operations
    USASOC
    Special Forces
    10th Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    SOCNORTH
    AE22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT