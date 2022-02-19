10th SFG(A) Green Berets exercise battle drills for Arctic Edge 22

A Green Beret assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) performs a react to contact battle drill during pre-deployment training for ARCTIC EDGE 22 at Yukon Training Area, Alaska, Feb. 19, 2022. ARCTIC EDGE 22, February 28 – March 17, is a U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) exercise scheduled every two years, designed to provide realistic and effective training for participants using the premier training locations available throughout Alaska. (DoD photo)

Date Taken: 02.19.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US Hometown: FORT CARSON, CO, US