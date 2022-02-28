Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 3rd Infantry Division's 1st Brigade deploys to Europe [Image 5 of 5]

    The 3rd Infantry Division's 1st Brigade deploys to Europe

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army service members assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, board a plane to deploy to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations from Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, March 1, 2022. The 3rd ID is an essential part of the U.S. premier strategic contingency force. Units of 3rd ID regularly deploy to support combatant commands all over the world, assisting U.S. allies and partners in a wide range of environments and missions. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. John Howard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 21:11
    Photo ID: 7073839
    VIRIN: 220228-A-DP764-979
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 10.1 MB
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US 
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 3rd Infantry Division's 1st Brigade deploys to Europe [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    deploy
    marne
    3rd ID
    deter
    Dogface Soldier
    europeansupport2022

