The 3rd Infantry Division's 1st Brigade deploys to Europe

U.S. Army service members assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, board a plane to deploy to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations from Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, March 1, 2022. The 3rd ID is an essential part of the U.S. premier strategic contingency force. Units of 3rd ID regularly deploy to support combatant commands all over the world, assisting U.S. allies and partners in a wide range of environments and missions. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. John Howard)

