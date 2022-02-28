Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 3rd Infantry Division's 1st Brigade deploys to Europe [Image 4 of 5]

    The 3rd Infantry Division's 1st Brigade deploys to Europe

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2022

    Photo by Capt. John Howard 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army service members assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, board a plane to deploy to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations from Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, March 1, 2022. The armored brigade recently completed a nine-month deployment supporting U.S. allies and partners in the Pacific. The 3rd ID Soldiers deploying represent the U.S. commitment to uphold the principles of democracy, territorial integrity, sovereignty, and respect for the international rules-based order. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. John D. Howard Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 21:11
    Photo ID: 7073838
    VIRIN: 220228-A-QS944-953
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 13.04 MB
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 3rd Infantry Division's 1st Brigade deploys to Europe [Image 5 of 5], by CPT John Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    deploy
    marne
    3rd ID
    deter
    Dogface Soldier
    europeansupport2022

