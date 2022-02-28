U.S. Army service members assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, board a plane to deploy to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations from Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, March 1, 2022. The armored brigade recently completed a nine-month deployment supporting U.S. allies and partners in the Pacific. The 3rd ID Soldiers deploying represent the U.S. commitment to uphold the principles of democracy, territorial integrity, sovereignty, and respect for the international rules-based order. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. John D. Howard Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 21:11 Photo ID: 7073838 VIRIN: 220228-A-QS944-953 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 13.04 MB Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 3rd Infantry Division's 1st Brigade deploys to Europe [Image 5 of 5], by CPT John Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.