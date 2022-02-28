Lundi Gras 2022

U.S. Coast Guard District Eight commander Admiral Richard Timme salutes the American flag as he departs the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Walnut at the Spanish Plaza in New Orleans, February 28th 2022. The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Walnut transported King of Rex and VIP personnel to the Spanish Plaza for Lundi Gras. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by PA3 Riley Perkofski)

Date Taken: 02.28.2022
by PO3 Riley Perkofski