    Lundi Gras 2022

    UNITED STATES

    02.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Riley Perkofski 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    U.S. Coast Guard District Eight commander Admiral Richard Timme shakes hands with the King of Rex, Krewe of Rex King, during the Lundi Gras event at the Spanish Plaza in New Orleans, February 28th 2022. The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Walnut transported King of Rex and VIP personnel to the Spanish Plaza for Lundi Gras. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by PA3 Riley Perkofski)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 19:50
    Photo ID: 7073765
    VIRIN: 220228-G-KL910-1512
    Resolution: 3680x2456
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lundi Gras 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Riley Perkofski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    Rex
    Lundi Gra

