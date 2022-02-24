Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    151st Army Band march in Mystic's Stripers Mardi Gras Parade [Image 10 of 10]

    151st Army Band march in Mystic's Stripers Mardi Gras Parade

    MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    (Mobile, AL) — Sgt. Benjamin Garcia, percussionist for the 151st Army Band, performed in the Mystic’s Stripers Mardi Gras Parade, Feb 24th, 2022. The band marched and played Mardi Gras themed music for the nearly 3.5 miles parade route. The Mystic’s Striper first paraded in 1948 with an emblem portraying two striped animals, a zebra and a tiger. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 18:02
    Location: MOBILE, AL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 151st Army Band march in Mystic's Stripers Mardi Gras Parade [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marching Band
    Mardi Gras
    Alabama National Guard
    Parade
    151st Army Band
    GuarditAl

