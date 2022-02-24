151st Army Band march in Mystic's Stripers Mardi Gras Parade

(Mobile, AL) — Sgt. Benjamin Garcia, percussionist for the 151st Army Band, performed in the Mystic’s Stripers Mardi Gras Parade, Feb 24th, 2022. The band marched and played Mardi Gras themed music for the nearly 3.5 miles parade route. The Mystic’s Striper first paraded in 1948 with an emblem portraying two striped animals, a zebra and a tiger. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

