151st Army Band march in Mystic's Stripers Mardi Gras Parade

(Mobile, AL) — Sgt. Christopher McCrary, staff arranger and tuba player for the 151st Army Band, performed in the Mystic’s Stripers Mardi Gras Parade, Feb 24th, 2022. The band participated in various Mardi Gras parades around coastal Alabama. Mobile holds nearly nightly parades during the Mardi Gras season with most parades attracting crowds as large as 10,000 people. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

