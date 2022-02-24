SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Staff. Sgt. Justin Sroufe, 4th Space Operation Squadron military satellite communications crew chief, poses by a Space Force flag at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Feb. 24, 2022. Sroufe was one of the first NCO crew chiefs on the operations floor and recognized as the 2021 4th SOPS Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Fontenot)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 17:48 Photo ID: 7073205 VIRIN: 220224-F-TT318-1001 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 32.95 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Learning to lead [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Joshua Fontenot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.