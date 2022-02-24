Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Learning to lead [Image 2 of 2]

    Learning to lead

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Fontenot 

    Peterson Schriever Garrison

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Staff. Sgt. Justin Sroufe, 4th Space Operation Squadron military satellite communications crew chief, builds a lesson plan for the upcoming space training initiative at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Feb. 24, 2022. Sroufe trains enlisted operators to be crew chiefs and manages their daily operations, while also guiding them to be leaders within the Space Force. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Fontenot)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 17:48
    Photo ID: 7073207
    VIRIN: 220224-F-TT318-1002
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 35.11 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Learning to lead [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Joshua Fontenot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USSF

