Learning to lead

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Staff. Sgt. Justin Sroufe, 4th Space Operation Squadron military satellite communications crew chief, builds a lesson plan for the upcoming space training initiative at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Feb. 24, 2022. Sroufe trains enlisted operators to be crew chiefs and manages their daily operations, while also guiding them to be leaders within the Space Force. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Fontenot)

