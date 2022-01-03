Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Duel-Status Commander Orientation Course [Image 1 of 4]

    Duel-Status Commander Orientation Course

    PETERSON SFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wiseman 

    U.S. Northern Command

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. A.C. Roper, Deputy Commander, U.S. Northern Command, addresses the more than 50 senior leaders during the Dual Status Commander Orientation Course Mar. 1, 2022, at the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command headquarters on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. The course prepares leaders for commanding National Guard and Federal military forces in a dual-status role, during National Guard Civil Support and Defense Support of Civil Authority operations. (Department of Defense photo by Air Force Master Sgt. Benjamin Wiseman)

