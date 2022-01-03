Duel-Status Commander Orientation Course

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. A.C. Roper, Deputy Commander, U.S. Northern Command, addresses the more than 50 senior leaders during the Dual Status Commander Orientation Course Mar. 1, 2022, at the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command headquarters on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. The course prepares leaders for commanding National Guard and Federal military forces in a dual-status role, during National Guard Civil Support and Defense Support of Civil Authority operations. (Department of Defense photo by Air Force Master Sgt. Benjamin Wiseman)

Date Taken: 03.01.2022
Location: PETERSON SFB, CO, US