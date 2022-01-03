Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leaders take Duel-Status Commander Orientation Course

    Leaders take Duel-Status Commander Orientation Course

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wiseman 

    U.S. Northern Command

    More than 50 military leaders in O-6 and O-7 ranks joined together Mar. 1, 2022, in the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command headquarters on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, for the Dual-Status Commander Orientation Course. The course prepares leaders for commanding National Guard and Federal military forces in a dual-status role, during National Guard Civil Support and Defense Support of Civil Authority operations. (Department of Defense photo by Air Force Master Sgt. Benjamin Wiseman)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 17:52
    Photo ID: 7073173
    VIRIN: 220301-F-FD161-2487
    Resolution: 8256x5012
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
    This work, Leaders take Duel-Status Commander Orientation Course [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Benjamin Wiseman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #NORAD
    #USNORTHCOM
    #NationalGuard

