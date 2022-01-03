Leaders take Duel-Status Commander Orientation Course

More than 50 military leaders in O-6 and O-7 ranks joined together Mar. 1, 2022, in the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command headquarters on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, for the Dual-Status Commander Orientation Course. The course prepares leaders for commanding National Guard and Federal military forces in a dual-status role, during National Guard Civil Support and Defense Support of Civil Authority operations. (Department of Defense photo by Air Force Master Sgt. Benjamin Wiseman)

