More than 50 military leaders in O-6 and O-7 ranks joined together Mar. 1, 2022, in the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command headquarters on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, for the Dual-Status Commander Orientation Course. The course prepares leaders for commanding National Guard and Federal military forces in a dual-status role, during National Guard Civil Support and Defense Support of Civil Authority operations. (Department of Defense photo by Air Force Master Sgt. Benjamin Wiseman)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 17:52
|Photo ID:
|7073173
|VIRIN:
|220301-F-FD161-2487
|Resolution:
|8256x5012
|Size:
|3.56 MB
|Location:
|PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leaders take Duel-Status Commander Orientation Course [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Benjamin Wiseman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
