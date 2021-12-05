Pilots from the 302nd Airlift Wing test a virtual reality program on a computer-based system at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 17:37
|Photo ID:
|7073132
|VIRIN:
|220301-F-F3649-1004
|Resolution:
|3840x2160
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pilots test virtual reality program [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT