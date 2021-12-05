Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pilots test virtual reality program [Image 2 of 3]

    Pilots test virtual reality program

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    302nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Pilots from the 302nd Airlift Wing test a virtual reality program on a computer-based system at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 17:37
    Photo ID: 7073131
    VIRIN: 220301-F-F3649-1003
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pilots test virtual reality program [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VR
    Virtual Reality
    302nd Airlift Wing
    Pilots
    AFWERX

