BAMC STaRC Program receives Army Medicine Wolf Pack Award

Brig. Gen. Clinton Murray, Brooke Army Medical Center Commanding General, and Command Sgt. Maj. Thurman Reynolds, BAMC Command Sgt. Maj., present the Army Medicine Wolf Pack Award to members of the BAMC Trauma Readiness Center team at BAMC’s Carolyn D. Putnam Auditorium, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Feb. 28, 2022. The integrated team worked closely through coordination and support from the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research, and BAMC to develop and implement the STaRC program, a 3-week long pre-deployment medical readiness training program providing operational readiness for the Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachments. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

