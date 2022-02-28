Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BAMC STaRC Program receives Army Medicine Wolf Pack Award

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2022

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Brig. Gen. Clinton Murray, Brooke Army Medical Center Commanding General, presents the Army Medicine Wolf Pack Award to Lt. Col. Richard Lesperance, Strategic Trauma Readiness Center deputy program director, at BAMC’s Carolyn D. Putnam Auditorium, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Feb. 28, 2022. The Wolf Pack Award was created by the Army Surgeon General and the Chief of the AMEDD Civilian Corps to recognize exceptional teamwork by an integrated group of military and civilian team members who are focused on excellence in support of Army Medicine. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 16:16
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BAMC STaRC Program receives Army Medicine Wolf Pack Award [Image 2 of 2], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Trauma readiness program earns prestigious Army Medicine award

    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA

