Brig. Gen. Clinton Murray, Brooke Army Medical Center Commanding General, presents the Army Medicine Wolf Pack Award to Lt. Col. Richard Lesperance, Strategic Trauma Readiness Center deputy program director, at BAMC’s Carolyn D. Putnam Auditorium, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Feb. 28, 2022. The Wolf Pack Award was created by the Army Surgeon General and the Chief of the AMEDD Civilian Corps to recognize exceptional teamwork by an integrated group of military and civilian team members who are focused on excellence in support of Army Medicine. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 16:16 Photo ID: 7073022 VIRIN: 220228-A-HZ730-1002 Resolution: 4681x3745 Size: 4.72 MB Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BAMC STaRC Program receives Army Medicine Wolf Pack Award [Image 2 of 2], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.