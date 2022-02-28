Colorado National Guard Joint Operation Center Operator U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Justin Klassen is processed through a decontamination station during a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense exercise as a part of Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 in Anchorage, Alaska,Feb. 24, 2022. AEP22 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. (U.S. Air Force Photo by U.S. Air Force 2d Lt. Katie Lee, Colorado National Guard)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 14:48
|Photo ID:
|7072887
|VIRIN:
|220228-Z-YM749-0003
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|19.71 MB
|Location:
|AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dry Decontamination Station, by 2LT Katherine Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT