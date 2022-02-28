Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dry Decontamination Station

    Dry Decontamination Station

    AK, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2022

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Katherine Lee 

    Colorado National Guard

    Colorado National Guard Joint Operation Center Operator U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Justin Klassen is processed through a decontamination station during a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense exercise as a part of Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 in Anchorage, Alaska,Feb. 24, 2022. AEP22 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. (U.S. Air Force Photo by U.S. Air Force 2d Lt. Katie Lee, Colorado National Guard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 14:48
    Photo ID: 7072887
    VIRIN: 220228-Z-YM749-0003
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 19.71 MB
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dry Decontamination Station, by 2LT Katherine Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arctic
    Joint Training
    National Guard
    Arctic Ready
    AEP22
    ArcticEaglePatriot22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT