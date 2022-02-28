Colorado National Guard Joint Operation Center Operator U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Justin Klassen is processed through a decontamination station during a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense exercise as a part of Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22 in Anchorage, Alaska,Feb. 24, 2022. AEP22 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. (U.S. Air Force Photo by U.S. Air Force 2d Lt. Katie Lee, Colorado National Guard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 14:48 Photo ID: 7072887 VIRIN: 220228-Z-YM749-0003 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 19.71 MB Location: AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dry Decontamination Station, by 2LT Katherine Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.