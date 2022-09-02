Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USARCENT Trains Together With Joint Forces For Readiness Of Future Deployments Of Contingency Command Post [Image 3 of 4]

    USARCENT Trains Together With Joint Forces For Readiness Of Future Deployments Of Contingency Command Post

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Spc. Amber Cobena 

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army Central’s (USARCENT) Chief of Staff, Brig. Gen., Matthew Eichburg (left), and Headquarter and Headquarters Battalion Commander, Lt. Col. Todd Harkrader at Warrior Torch 2022 (WT22), at Ft. McCrady, S.C. Feb. 9, 2022. WT22 partnered with their joint forces and identified their logistical and technical strengths and weaknesses for the preparation of future tactical deployments of their CCP. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Amber Cobena)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 14:53
    Photo ID: 7072883
    VIRIN: 210902-A-UH812-099
    Resolution: 4615x3071
    Size: 3.81 MB
    Location: SUMTER, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARCENT Trains Together With Joint Forces For Readiness Of Future Deployments Of Contingency Command Post [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Amber Cobena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USARCENT Trains Together For Readiness Of Future Deployments Of Contingency Command Post
    USARCENT Trains Together For Readiness Of Future Deployments Of Contingency Command Post
    USARCENT Trains Together With Joint Forces For Readiness Of Future Deployments Of Contingency Command Post
    USARCENT Trains Together With Joint Forces For Readiness Of Future Deployments Of Contingency Command Post

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USARCENT HHBN Trains for Readiness of Future Deployment of Contingency Command Post

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARCENT
    People First
    WhoWeArcent
    WarriorTorch

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT