USARCENT Trains Together With Joint Forces For Readiness Of Future Deployments Of Contingency Command Post

U.S. Army Central’s (USARCENT) Chief of Staff, Brig. Gen., Matthew Eichburg (left), and Headquarter and Headquarters Battalion Commander, Lt. Col. Todd Harkrader at Warrior Torch 2022 (WT22), at Ft. McCrady, S.C. Feb. 9, 2022. WT22 partnered with their joint forces and identified their logistical and technical strengths and weaknesses for the preparation of future tactical deployments of their CCP. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Amber Cobena)

Date Taken: 02.09.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 Location: SUMTER, SC, US