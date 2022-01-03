USARCENT HHBN Trains for Readiness of Future Deployment of Contingency Command Post

SHAW AFB, SC - U.S. Army Central (USARCENT), Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion (HHBN) is ready and prepared to go remote at anytime and anywhere with their partners. This capability allows them to operate and communicate in an austere environment across the Area of Responsibility (AOR).



HHBN partnered with Shaw Air Force Base’s 20th Fighter Wing, the South Carolina Army National Guard and the 513th Military Intelligence Brigade during Warrior Torch 22-1. Conducted at McCrady Training Center, South Carolina. The purpose of the exercise was to test the ability of the battalion to deploy and sustain an operational command post. This iteration of Warrior Torch 22-1 marked the first time in over two years that the battalion deployed and sustained a command post force package off of Shaw Air Force Base.



“HHBN’s primary mission is one of individual and collective readiness. Particularly, the readiness of the battalion to deploy and sustain an operational or contingency command post supported by elements of the USARCENT Staff in response to a regional crisis or contingency operation. Warrior Torch 22-1 replicated such a response on a small scale and provided members of the Warrior Battalion with invaluable training repetitions and lessons learned to prepare us for future operations,” said Lt. Col. Todd Harkrader, HHBN Commander.



HHBN established a functioning operational command post while validating their systems and providing training to the HHBN staff. Additionally, Warrior Torch 22-1 helped identify their strengths and weaknesses in preparation for future tactical deployments of the contingency command post.



"We provided deployment and sustainment focused training to replicate our BN staff warfighting functions in order to increase personnel and equipment mission readiness. We also use these training events as opportunities to troubleshoot any friction points," said Maj. Chris Turner, HHBN Operations Officer.



Part of the training included learning from the Air Force Deployment Instructors from Shaw AFB, who instructed the team on the logistics of loading cargo on an Air Force aircraft. Likewise, the 513th Military Intelligence Brigade from Ft. Gordon, Georgia, brought deployable intelligence support, as well as equipment supplying power generation and military intelligence capabilities.



"Coordination and integration with our enabling partners is expected in real-world missions, so it's essential to replicate these realistic conditions in our training to ensure future success,” said Staff Sgt. Conner Overstreet, Assistant S3.



One objective of this training was to ensure Warrior Torch 22-1 was an opportunity to learn from mistakes in a safe training environment.



“I appreciate the high morale within our Soldiers. They are eager to learn and train, where it is okay to make mistakes here and then grow from them for future deployments,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Carlos Evans, the HHBN Senior Enlisted Advisor.



Moving forward, HHBN continues to train for future deployments by building cohesion within the unit and with their critical partners. Anticipating and preparing for potential real-world scenarios while in a training environment helps prepare Soldiers for future deployments.

