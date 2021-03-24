Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Puerto Rico National Guard vaccinates the personnel of Mercedita Airport in Ponce [Image 2 of 5]

    Puerto Rico National Guard vaccinates the personnel of Mercedita Airport in Ponce

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Kevin Torres Figueroa 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Spc. Christian Texeira, a medic from the Puerto Rico National Guard, prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at Mercedita Airport in Ponce, Puerto Rico, on March 24, 2021. As part of Operation Warp Speed, the PRNG vaccinated the airport personnel to ensure safety and health to all passengers and staff before the opening. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Kevin Torres)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 13:06
    Photo ID: 7072672
    VIRIN: 210324-Z-CN561-1008
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Puerto Rico National Guard vaccinates the personnel of Mercedita Airport in Ponce [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Kevin Torres Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Puerto Rico National Guard vaccinates the personnel of Mercedita Airport in Ponce
    Puerto Rico National Guard vaccinates the personnel of Mercedita Airport in Ponce
    Puerto Rico National Guard vaccinates the personnel of Mercedita Airport in Ponce
    Puerto Rico National Guard vaccinates the personnel of Mercedita Airport in Ponce
    Puerto Rico National Guard vaccinates the personnel of Mercedita Airport in Ponce

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    COVID-19
    Operation Strong Front
    Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico
    Kevin Torres Figueroa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT