Puerto Rico National Guard vaccinates the personnel of Mercedita Airport in Ponce

Spc. Christian Texeira, a medic from the Puerto Rico National Guard, prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at Mercedita Airport in Ponce, Puerto Rico, on March 24, 2021. As part of Operation Warp Speed, the PRNG vaccinated the airport personnel to ensure safety and health to all passengers and staff before the opening. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Kevin Torres)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 13:06
|Photo ID:
|7072672
|VIRIN:
|210324-Z-CN561-1008
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|SAN JUAN, PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
