Spc. Javier Velázquez, a medic from the Puerto Rico National Guard, signs the COVID-19 vaccine administration consent before vaccination at Mercedita Airport in Ponce, Puerto Rico, on March 24, 2021. As part of Operation Warp Speed, the PRNG vaccinated the airport personnel to ensure safety and health to all passengers and staff before the opening. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Kevin Torres)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 13:06 Photo ID: 7072671 VIRIN: 210324-Z-CN561-1002 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.6 MB Location: SAN JUAN, PR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Puerto Rico National Guard vaccinates the personnel of Mercedita Airport in Ponce [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Kevin Torres Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.