Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA Energy commander meets with 436th LRS POL Airmen [Image 1 of 2]

    DLA Energy commander meets with 436th LRS POL Airmen

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2022

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Caitlyn McNorton, 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution supervisor, briefs Brig. Gen. Jimmy Canlas, Defense Logistics Agency Energy commander, on scheduled building renovations for the petroleum, oil and lubricants lab at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 28, 2022. The $4 million renovation project will add new offices, shower facilities and upgrade the POL lab. POL Airmen at Dover AFB are responsible for the distribution of over 30 million gallons of DLA fuel annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 11:07
    Photo ID: 7072482
    VIRIN: 220228-F-DA916-1066
    Resolution: 3607x2400
    Size: 5.21 MB
    Location: DOVER, DE, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Energy commander meets with 436th LRS POL Airmen [Image 2 of 2], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DLA Energy commander meets with 436th LRS POL Airmen
    DLA Energy commander meets with 436th LRS POL Airmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    Team Dover

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT