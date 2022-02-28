DLA Energy commander meets with 436th LRS POL Airmen

Staff Sgt. Caitlyn McNorton, 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution supervisor, briefs Brig. Gen. Jimmy Canlas, Defense Logistics Agency Energy commander, on scheduled building renovations for the petroleum, oil and lubricants lab at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 28, 2022. The $4 million renovation project will add new offices, shower facilities and upgrade the POL lab. POL Airmen at Dover AFB are responsible for the distribution of over 30 million gallons of DLA fuel annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

