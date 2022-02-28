DLA Energy commander meets with 436th LRS POL Airmen

Airman 1st Class Cameron Hurst, 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels hydrants operator, briefs Brig. Gen. Jimmy Canlas, Defense Logistics Agency Energy commander, on the hazardous cargo fuels facility at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 28, 2022. The $23 million facility and hydrant system opened in 2020, streamlining the refueling process for aircraft on the hot cargo pad. Petroleum, oil and lubricants Airmen at Dover AFB are responsible for the distribution of over 30 million gallons of DLA fuel annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

