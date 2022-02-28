Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Describing Operation Desert Storm [Image 2 of 2]

    Describing Operation Desert Storm

    UNITED STATES

    02.28.2022

    Photo by Cheryl Phillips 

    88th Readiness Division

    Ward Zischke, 88th Readiness Division historian, explains aspects of Operation Desert Storm that liberated Kuwait during a Brown Bag Presentation on Feb. 28, 2022. The operation ran from Feb. 24-28, 1991. (Army photo by Cheryl Phillips)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 08:25
    Photo ID: 7072136
    VIRIN: 220228-A-WE385-1002
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 14.03 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Describing Operation Desert Storm [Image 2 of 2], by Cheryl Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Reserve
    88th Readiness Division

