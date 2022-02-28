Pointing Out Unit Route

Ward Zischke, 88th Readiness Division historian, watches as Chief Warrant Officer 5 John Brasfield, points out the direction his unit took during Operation Desert Storm. Brasfield was a scout with the 2-7 Infantry Battalion, 24th Infantry Division, Fort Stewart, Ga., during the operation to liberate Kuwait, Feb. 24-28, 1991. He is currently with the 85th Support Command, Fort McCoy, Wis. Zischke provided insights into the operation during a Brown Bag Presentation on Feb. 28, 2022. (Army photo by Cheryl Phillips)

