Army propositioned stocks in Europe activated to support deployment of Armored Brigade Combat Team

An M1 Abrams main battle tank sits on the back of a military Heavy Equipment Transport line-haul truck at Coleman work site in Mannheim, Germany. The tank is part of a larger 405th Army Field Support Brigade Army Prepositioned Stock-2 draw to be transported to Grafenwoehr Training Area in Germany and issued to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division deploying to Germany from Fort Stewart, Georgia. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Allan Laggui)

