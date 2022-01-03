Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army propositioned stocks in Europe activated to support deployment of Armored Brigade Combat Team [Image 2 of 3]

    Army propositioned stocks in Europe activated to support deployment of Armored Brigade Combat Team

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    An M1 Abrams main battle tank sits on the back of a military Heavy Equipment Transport line-haul truck at Coleman work site in Mannheim, Germany. The tank is part of a larger 405th Army Field Support Brigade Army Prepositioned Stock-2 draw to be transported to Grafenwoehr Training Area in Germany and issued to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division deploying to Germany from Fort Stewart, Georgia. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Allan Laggui)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 06:35
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    This work, Army propositioned stocks in Europe activated to support deployment of Armored Brigade Combat Team [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    europeansupport2022

