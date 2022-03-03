Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Community notification for U.S. Army equipment movements in Germany

    16th Sustainment Brigade transport M1 Abrams from Coleman worksite in Mannheim, Germany

    Photo By Spc. Elizabeth MacPherson | Soldiers with the 16th Sustainment Brigade transport M1 Abrams from Coleman worksite...... read more read more

    KAISERSLAUTERN , RP, GERMANY

    03.03.2022

    Story by Maj. Vonnie Wright 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    From March 4 - 17, military equipment is scheduled to move by road and rail from Mannheim, Germany, to Grafenwoehr, Germany.

    The Soldiers and equipment will conduct training at Grafenwoehr Training Area designed to build readiness and prepare for integration into NATO exercises. These exercises are intended to promote interoperability between U.S. NATO partner militaries.

    On the listed days, the public can expect to see an increase in U.S. military presence on the autobahn and through Grafenwoehr to the military training area.

    Due to operational security concerns, we cannot provide exact routes and dates.

    Drivers are advised to use caution when driving near military convoys. U.S. Army units are working diligently to adhere to safety procedures and follow local laws and regulations. The safety of our Soldiers and host nation citizens is paramount in everything we do.

    All movements are approved and coordinated through the applicable German authorities.

    We are working in close coordination with Germany to minimize disruptions to local populations during these movements.

    If you have any questions about these movements please contact 21st Theater Sustainment Command by email: usarmy.rheinland-pfalz.21-tsc.list.pao@army.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    TAGS

    Safety
    Convoys
    21st Theater Sustainment Command
    Autobahn

